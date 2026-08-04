Radware Recognized as the Most Valuable Pioneer in QKS Group's AI Maturity Matrix for Web Application and API Protection, 2026

QKS Group designates Radware as the Most Valuable Pioneer (MVP) for its AI-first architecture and leadership in embedding AI across application protection, API Security, agentic AI protection, and automated security operations.

PUNE, India, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a global research and advisory firm, has announced the release of its latest whitepaper, "QKS AI Maturity Matrix: Evolving from Signature-Based Defence to Autonomous, AI-Driven Application Protection." The report introduces a first-of-its-kind AI maturity model tailored specifically ato Web Application and API Protection, spotlighting Radware, a global leader in AI and application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, as the Most Valuable Pioneer (MVP) for 2026.

As application ecosystems expand across web, API, cloud-native, and agentic surfaces, traditional protection models based on static signatures and periodic rule updates are no longer sufficient. The QKS AI Maturity Matrix evaluates how effectively vendors embed AI across detection workflows, behavioral risk scoring, and operational execution to transition WAAP from reactive, signature-centric defense to continuous, intelligence-driven application and API protection.

"Web Application and API Protection is undergoing a structural transformation," said Lokesh Biswal, Analyst at QKS Group. "AI maturity in web application and API protection is no longer measured by bolted-on bot detection or static rule sets. It is defined by how deeply intelligence is woven into traffic behavior analysis, real-time threat scoring, and autonomous attack mitigation. Radware distinguishes itself by operationalizing AI across visibility, detection, and response as a unified system rather than as a perimeter add-on."

AI Maturity: The Strategic Imperative for Modern WAAP

The QKS AI Maturity Matrix assesses vendors across core dimensions including AI vision and roadmap, AI-first productization, governance execution maturity, intelligence depth across identity types, and measurable business outcomes.

Key AI capabilities evaluated in the report include:

Behavioral threat detection and intent-based classification across web, API, and agent traffic.

Continuous risk scoring and real-time anomaly detection.

Autonomous policy generation and false-positive reduction, rather than static rule tuning.

Closed-loop remediation and AI-driven SOC automation (detection, correlation, and response).

Govern human, bot, and emerging AI agent traffic within a unified protection framework.

The research identifies Radware as the Most Valuable Pioneer due to its ability to "embed AI at the core of application and API protection, using behavioral intelligence, intent-based enforcement, and AI SOC Xpert-powered operational automation to move WAAP from periodic signature updates to continuous, adaptive protection across web, API, bot, LLM, and agentic attack surfaces," said Lokesh Biswal Analyst at QKS Group.

"We're honored to be recognized as the Most Valuable Pioneer in QKS Group's AI Maturity Matrix for Web Application and API Protection," said Connie Stack, Chief Growth Officer at Radware. "AI is fundamentally reshaping how organizations defend modern applications. As enterprises adopt AI agents, expand API ecosystems, and accelerate digital transformation, security is expected to continue evolving from reactive detection to intelligent, adaptive protection. We believe this recognition validates our vision of embedding AI throughout application security to help customers better navigate an increasingly dynamic threat landscape."

The whitepaper is designed to guide CIOs, COOs, transformation leaders, and IT architects through vendor selection by aligning enterprise AI ambition with market capabilities.

Access the Report: To download the full whitepaper and explore the QKS AI Maturity Matrix, visit, here.

About Radware

Radware is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company's cloud application, infrastructure, API, and AI security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, behavior-based, real-time protection against sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, business logic threats, and malicious bots. Radware delivers end-to-end API security, including discovery, posture management, testing, and runtime protection, along with advanced protection for AI agents and models. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware to address evolving cyberthreats, protect their brands and business operations, and reduce costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Media Contact:

Gina Sorice

Radware

ginaso@radware.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

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