

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) expects 5G technology to cover up to 65% of world's population by 2020.



The company predicts the global number of 5G subscriptions to top 2.6 billion within the next six years, driven by sustained momentum and a rapidly developing 5G ecosystem.



In the November 2019 edition of the Ericson Mobility Report, the company said average monthly data-traffic-per-smartphone is forecast to increase from the current figure of 7.2 GB to 24 GB by the end of 2025.



The report also projects that 5G handle 45 percent of global mobile data traffic.



Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson, says: 'It is encouraging to see that 5G now has broad support from almost all device makers. In 2020, 5G-compatible devices will enter the volume market, which will scale up 5G adoption. The question is no longer if, but how quickly we can convert use cases into relevant applications for consumers and enterprises. With 4G remaining a strong connectivity enabler in many parts of the world, modernizing networks is also key to this technological change we're going through.'



5G subscription uptake is expected to be significantly faster than that of 4G LTE. The most rapid uptake is expected in North America with 74 percent of mobile subscriptions in the region forecast to be 5G by the end of 2025. North East Asia is expected to follow at 56 percent, with Europe at 55 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX