

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., said that the US Food and Drug Administration Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 7 to 5 to recommend Lynparza or olaparib as a 1st-line maintenance monotherapy for patients with germline BRCA-mutated metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas (pancreatic cancer), whose disease has not progressed following 1st-line platinum-based chemotherapy.



In August 2019, the FDA accepted the supplemental New Drug Application for Lynparza for this indication with Priority Review and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date for the fourth quarter of 2019.



The ODAC provides the FDA with independent, expert advice and recommendations on marketed and potential new medicines for use in the treatment of cancer. The FDA will consider the vote as it reviews the submission and is not bound by the Committee's recommendation.



In addition to the US, Lynparza is currently under regulatory review in the EU, Canada and other jurisdictions as a 1st-line maintenance treatment for patients with gBRCAm metastatic pancreatic cancer.



Pancreatic cancer is a rare, life-threatening disease that accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the US.



