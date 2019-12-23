

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines has become the second carrier in the U.S. after United Airlines to offer customers non-binary gender options while booking flight tickets, according to a report by USA Today.



The airline has reportedly added two gender options 'U' and 'X' for customers in addition to the traditional male and female options. The 'U' option stands for 'undisclosed' and 'X' stands for 'unspecified.'



'We recently completed a system update to offer non-binary gender selections. Taking care of our customers and team members is what we do, and we are glad to be able to better accommodate the gender preferences of our travelers and team members,' the report quoted company spokesperson Ross Feinstein as saying.



According to the USA Today report, the additional gender options are currently available only to customers who call American Airlines directly to book a flight.



The airline is continuing to work on updating its website to accommodate the 'U' and 'X' options during online booking, with the update expected to launch sometime in early 2020.



In March, United Airlines was the first airline to offer the new gender options for customers when they buy tickets. The airline offers non-binary gender options throughout all booking channels in addition to providing the option to select the title 'Mx.' during booking and in a MileagePlus customer profile.



The move by airlines to offer additional gender options come as they seek to comply with recently implemented regulatory changes in states that allow people to identify their gender as non-binary on driving licenses and other documents.



Two trade groups of the airline industry, the International Air Transport Association and Airlines for America, have provided best practices guidance to all airlines on how to accommodate customers with non-binary IDs.



Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines may reportedly join United and American Airlines in offering customers additional gender options when they purchase tickets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX