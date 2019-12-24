

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended little changed on Tuesday despite continued optimism the U.S. and China will sign a phase one trade deal early January.



With most of the markets closing early for Christmas Eve or remaining shut, and due to holidays on Wednesday and Thursday for Christmas and Boxing Day, activity was largely subdued in the region.



A lack of economic and corporate news too rendered price movements sluggish in most of the markets.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.14%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.11% up, Germany's DAX declined 0.13% and France's CAC 40 ended flat. Switzerland market is closed for Christmas holidays.



In the U.K. market, Lloyds Banking, Bunzi, Croda International, Experian, Ocado, ITV, Informa, Fresnilo, Micro Focus, Standard Life and Antofagasta gained 1.2 to 2%.



On the other hand, BT Group declined nearly 3%. Rolls-Royce Holdings and Unilever ended moderately lower.



NMC Health shares, which ended with a hefty gain on Monday, plunged sharply early on in the session, but recovered well to eventually closed just marginally down.



In the French market, Atos, Kering, Pernod Ricard, Capgemini, Publicis Groupe and Sodexo ended higher, while Michelin, Vinci, Peugeot and Bouygues close weak.



In Germany, Bayer rallied nearly 3%. The stock rose, riding on an announcement from the U.S. government that a $25 million glyphosate decision against the company should be reversed.



Shares of HeidelbergCement gained about 1%, while Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Post and Lufthansa ended notably lower.



