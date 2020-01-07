

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fans of the Italian soccer club Juventus have voted and selected the new official Juventus celebration song to echo across the Allianz Stadium from 2020 for each goal scored. The fans used the 'Juventus Official Fan Token' to vote on blockchain-powered fan engagement platform Socios.com and selected the 1997 hit song 'Song 2' by Blur.



The fans choice was revealed at the Allianz Stadium ahead of Monday's Serie A clash with Cagliari, the club's first home game of 2020. Juventus fans, who were in possession of the Fan Tokens, voted for the new official Juventus celebration song from among a list of four songs.



Song 2 was the clear winner with 33.65 percent of the vote. 'Boom' by P.O.D. came second with 23.06 percent vote, 'Jump Around' by House of Pain was third with 21.81 percent vote and 'All the Small Things' by Blink 182 was fourth with 21.48 percent vote.



In September last year, Juventus had entered into a multi-year strategic global partnership with Socios.com to launch the Fan Token for its global fan base. The Fan Token, $JUV, was launched in early December on Socios.com, priced around 2 euros per token. The polling for the song was also initiated immediately.



This was the first ever poll to be held on the Socios.com platform. The fans cast their vote and choose a replacement for present incumbent Chelsea Dagger.



The tradable Fan Token will engage Juventus' over 340 million global fans and over 60 million digital fan base across social media platforms to have a say in club matters through mobile voting and polling platforms using the fan token.



This is the first of a series of polls dedicated to the Bianconeri fans, and Juventus became the first Club to be activated by Socios.com on its platform.



Six global football clubs have already joined the Socios.com platform in the past year - Spain's La Liga soccer club Atlético de Madrid as well as European league clubs, France's Paris Saint-Germain, Italy's Juventus and AS Roma as well as UK's West Ham United and Turkey's Galatasaray Spor Kulübü.



Socios.com is powered by Malta-based esports voting platform ChiliZ, which allows both esports and sports entities to tokenize their voting rights to their fan bases to crowd-manage sports and esports organizations.



The Juventus Official Fan Token will be tradeable against the platform's native token, $CHZ. Socios expects to benefit from marketing rights including in-stadium, TV and digital exposure.



