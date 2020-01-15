

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A federal court in eastern Michigan ordered a Hamtramck, Michigan-based manufacturer of ready-to-eat seafood salads as well as pierogis and dips to stop production citing 'insanitary conditions.'



At the request of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Justice Department alleged that defendants Home Style Foods Inc. violated the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act by processing and distributing fish products and other food, including salads, pierogis, and dips, in a facility where government inspectors previously found evidence of listeria contamination.



According to the complaint, FDA issued a warning letter to Home Style Foods in April 2016.



'The Department of Justice is committed to safeguarding consumer health by rigorously enforcing America's food safety laws,' said Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt for the Justice Department's Civil Division. 'We will continue to work with FDA to ensure that companies take food sanitation and safety laws seriously.'



'Michigan's food supply should always be safe, and that is why the Justice Department takes this case so seriously,' said U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider for the Eastern District of Michigan. 'There simply is no excuse for serving contaminated food products.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX