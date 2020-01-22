

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith Plc. (SMWH.L) reported that its total revenue for the 20 week period ended 18 January 2020 rose 7%, while like-for-like revenue declined 1%.



In Travel, total revenue for the period was up 19% or up 5% excluding InMotion and Marshall Retail Group with like-for-like revenue was up 3%.



The company said its store opening programme in the UK remains on track and it expects to open around 15 to 20 new units this year, including 8 units in hospitals.



The company will also open, later in the year, a new flagship pharmacy format at Heathrow Terminal 2, following successful partnership with Well Pharmacy.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track for the current year and as it continues to grow its share of the global travel retail market, the Group is well positioned for the years ahead.



The company will announce its interim results 2020 on 22 April 2020.



