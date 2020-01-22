Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NCXL ISIN: GB00B2PDGW16 Ticker-Symbol: 21Q 
Frankfurt
21.01.20
09:15 Uhr
28,780 Euro
-0,400
-1,37 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WH SMITH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WH SMITH PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,780
30,180
09:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WH SMITH
WH SMITH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WH SMITH PLC28,780-1,37 %