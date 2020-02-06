Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880206 ISIN: US14149Y1082 Ticker-Symbol: CLH 
Tradegate
06.02.20
13:04 Uhr
50,77 Euro
+2,90
+6,05 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CARDINAL HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARDINAL HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,95
51,43
14:56
50,98
51,46
14:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARDINAL HEALTH
CARDINAL HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARDINAL HEALTH INC50,77+6,05 %