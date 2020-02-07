Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YEFE ISIN: US34959E1091 Ticker-Symbol: FO8 
Tradegate
06.02.20
21:26 Uhr
111,06 Euro
+2,16
+1,98 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTINET INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTINET INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
111,00
111,90
06.02.
110,20
110,74
06.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FORTINET
FORTINET INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORTINET INC111,06+1,98 %