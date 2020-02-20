

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholder declined to 515 million euros from 516 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per ordinary share also decreased to 0.92 euros from 0.93 euros in the prior year.



But, on a comparable basis, Group net income increased by 3% or 2% in constant currency to 517 million euros from the prior year. Earnings per share increased by 2% or 1% in constant currency to 0.93 euros from the prior year.



Group sales for the latest-quarter were 9.31 billion euros, including an IFRS 16 effect of 40 million euros. Group sales on a comparable basis increased by 6% or 5% in constant currency to 9.35 billion euros in the recent quarter. Organic sales growth was 4%.



For fiscal year 2020, Fresenius projects sales growth of 4% to 7% in constant currency. Net income growth is expected to be in a 1% to 5% range in constant currency.



Fresenius continues to expect group sales to grow organically with a compounded annualgrowth rate (CAGR) of 4% to 7% during 2020 to 2023. Group net income is projected to increase organically with a CAGR of 5% to 9% during 2020 to 2023.



The Management Board of Fresenius will propose to the Supervisory Board a dividend increase of 5% to 0.84 euros per share for fiscal year 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FRESENIUS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de