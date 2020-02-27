

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 6-5 that Cyramza plus erlotinib demonstrated a favorable benefit/risk profile for patients with untreated metastatic EGFR-positive non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.



The ODAC considered the safety and efficacy data from the Phase 3 RELAY trial, which is the basis for the Cyramza supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) currently under review by the FDA.



In the RELAY study, Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist, in combination with erlotinib, a globally approved EGFR-targeting tyrosine kinase inhibitor, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival - the time patients live without their disease getting worse - compared to erlotinib alone.



Advisory committees provide the FDA with independent opinions and recommendations from outside medical experts during the drug review process. The FDA is not obligated to follow their recommendation, but it often does.



