Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 547040 ISIN: DE0005470405 Ticker-Symbol: LXS 
Xetra
10.03.20
17:35 Uhr
41,540 Euro
+1,240
+3,08 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
LANXESS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANXESS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,370
41,680
08:00
41,800
42,800
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LANXESS
LANXESS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LANXESS AG41,540+3,08 %