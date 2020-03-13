

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rebounded on Friday, though underlying sentiment remained cautious amid renewed fears about the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.



While South Korea reported its lowest number of new cases for three weeks, the death toll in Italy jumped in the last 24 hours by 189 to 1,016, a rise of 23 percent.



The benchmark DAX was up 70 points, or 0.77 percent, at 9,231 after plunging as much as 12.2 percent the previous day.



Wirecard AG shares soared 8.5 percent. The payments firm said an independent audit found no manipulation of its financial statements.



Fraport slumped 4.2 percent. The owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport expects Group EBITDA, Group EBIT and the net profit to noticeably decline in fiscal 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.



In economic releases Germany's consumer prices increased at a steady pace in February, final data from Destatis revealed.



Consumer price inflation remained unchanged at 1.7 percent in February. This was in line with the estimate published on February 28. A similar higher rate was last seen in July 2019.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent as initially estimated.



