

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Abbott's diagnostic test for coronavirus.



Abbott received emergency use authorization from the FDA for its test for the detection of COVID-19, which delivers fast positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.



The new Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test runs on Abbott's ID NOWTM platform-a lightweight box.



'The COVID-19 pandemic will be fought on multiple fronts, and a portable molecular test that offers results in minutes adds to the broad range of diagnostic solutions needed to combat this virus,' said CEO Robert Ford. 'With rapid testing on ID NOW, healthcare providers can perform molecular point-of-care testing outside the traditional four walls of a hospital in outbreak hotspots.'



Abbott will be making ID NOW COVID-19 tests available next week to healthcare providers in urgent care settings in the U.S.



The U.S. has now crossed China to become the country with most number of COVID-19 patients.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBOTT LABORATORIES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de