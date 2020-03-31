

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer price inflation remained stable in February, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index rose 3.8 percent year-on-year in February, same as seen in January.



Price changes were influenced by wage growth, foreign exchange rate changes and the development of the world market prices of raw and base materials, the agency said.



Domestic market producer prices grew 3.1 percent in February and foreign market prices rose 4.2 percent.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the gross wages grew 9.2 percent year-on-year in January, after a 13.1 percent increase in December.



Net earnings annual growth slowed to 9.2 percent from 13.1 percent in the previous month.



