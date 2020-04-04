Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 04.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA8R ISIN: DK0060534915 Ticker-Symbol: NOVC 
Tradegate
03.04.20
21:52 Uhr
55,57 Euro
+0,81
+1,48 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,09
55,48
12:37
55,18
55,41
03.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO NORDISK
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVO NORDISK A/S55,57+1,48 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,26
Hebel: 4,43
mit moderatem Hebel