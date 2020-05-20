

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Exasol AG, a global technology company providing a next generation software-based 'data engine', said it has priced its initial public offering at 9.50 euros per share.



At the issue price, the total volume of Exasol shares offered was significantly oversubscribed, the company said in a statement.



The offering comprised 5.10 million newly issued shares from a cash capital increase, 2.035 million existing shares from the holdings of the existing shareholder KfW and Exasol AG, as well as 1.07 million existing shares in connection with a standard market over-allotment option and 1 million existing shares in connection with an upsize option. All 9.21 million shares offered were placed.



The placement volume including the over-allotment option and upsize option was about 87.45 million euros.



Exasol said it plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to further drive its growth strategy. They will be used primarily to enhance sales force as well as distribution and marketing power in the DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) region, the UK and the US, and to further invest in research and development initiatives.



The start of trading in the European growth segment 'Scale' of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is planned for 25 May 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken