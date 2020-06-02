

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade surplus narrowed more than initially estimated in March, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus decreased to EUR 301 million in March from EUR 644 million in last year. According to the initial estimate, the trade surplus was EUR 436 million.



Exports fell a working-day adjusted 10.6 percent year-on-year in March, in contrast to a 1.3 percent increase in February. According to the initial estimate, exports fell 7.3 percent.



Imports decreased 4.4 percent annually in March, reversing a 2.5 percent rise in the preceding month. In the initial estimate, imports fell 5.5 percent.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices rose 3.7 percent year-on-year in April, after a 4.3 percent increase in March. Inflation eased to the lowest since December last year, when it was 2.4 percent.



The development of prices was influenced by economic trends having changed owing to the coronavirus epidemic, their impact was felt in money and commodity markets, the agency said.



