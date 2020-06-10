

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machine orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 12.0 percent on month in April, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 752.6 billion yen.



That missed estimates for a fall of 8.6 percent following the 0.4 percent drop in March.



Ona yearly basis, core machine orders sank 17.7 percent - again missing forecasts for a fall of 14.0 percent following the 0.7 percent decline in the previous month.



For the second quarter of 2020, core machine orders are now forecast to have fallen 0.9 percent on quarter and 10.4 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de