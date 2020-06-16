

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Lyumjev, the company's new rapid-acting insulin indicated to improve glycemic control in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.



Lyumjev is a novel formulation of insulin lispro, developed to speed the absorption of insulin into the blood stream and reduce A1C levels. Lyumjev controls high blood sugar levels after meals in adults with diabetes, similar to how natural insulin works after meals in people without diabetes.



Lyumjev is insulin lispro-aabc injection and comes in two strengths: U-100 (100 units per milliliter) and U-200 (200 units per milliliter).



Lyumjev will be included in the Lilly Insulin Value Program, allowing anyone with commercial insurance and those without insurance at all to fill their monthly prescription of Lyumjev for $35.



Lyumjev has been approved by regulatory authorities in several global markets, including Japan and the European Union in March 2020. Lilly is currently working to make Lyumjev available to adults with diabetes in the U.S. as quickly as possible.



