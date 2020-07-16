

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said that it has been granted Fast Track Designation in the US for the development of FARXIGA to reduce the risk of hospitalization for heart failure or cardiovascular death in adults following an acute myocardial infarction or heart attack.



The company said that its Phase III DAPA- myocardial infarction trial will evaluate FARXIGA as a treatment to reduce mortality and the risk of heart failure following a heart attack.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Fast Track program is designed to accelerate the development and review of new medicines for the treatment of serious conditions where there is an unmet treatment need.



The DAPA-myocardial infarction trial is conducted in collaboration with Uppsala Clinical Research Center (UCR) and Minap in the UK. It will explore the benefit of FARXIGA in patients without type-2 diabetes (T2D) following an acute MI. It is expected to begin recruiting in the fourth quarter of 2020.



