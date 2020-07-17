

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) announced Friday that it has established leadership and recruitment goals to increase the representation of Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) across its North American businesses as the company advances its five-year Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) plan.



These include John Hancock in the US, and Manulife Investment Management across the region. Manulife is committed to increase BIPOC representation in leadership roles by 30% by 2025 and annually hiring at least 25% BIPOC talent in its graduate program.



Manulife has also signed on to the BlackNorth Initiative Pledge in Canada, as well as the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge in the US, as both efforts align with our company's objective of advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace.



Last month, Manulife announced investments of more than $3.5 million over the next two years to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and the communities.



