

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to tumbled 16.8 percent on year after sinking 26.2 percent in May. Exports are called lower by an annual 24.9 percent after plunging 28.3 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 35.8 billion yen following the 833.4 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.



The Bank of Japan will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on June 15 and 16. At the meeting, the BoJ kept its key interest rate unchanged at -0.1 percent and expanded the size of the coronavirus lending program to support the coronavirus pandemic-hit economy.



New Zealand will June results for its performance of services index from BusinessNZ; in May, the index score was 37.2.



Taiwan will see June figures for export orders, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.2 percent on year - accelerating from 0.4 percent in May.



Hong Kong will release unemployment data for June, with the jobless rate expected to come in at 6.4 percent - up from 5.9 percent a month earlier.



