

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Kite, a Gilead Company (GILD), said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted accelerated approval to Tecartus, the first and only approved chimeric antigen receptor or CAR T cell therapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma or MCL.



The approval of the one-time therapy follows a priority review and FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation and is based on results of ZUMA-2, a single-arm, open-label study in which 87 percent of patients responded to a single infusion of Tecartus, including 62 percent of patients achieving a complete response (CR).



The company noted that 18 percent experienced Grade 3 or higher cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and 37 percent experienced Grade 3 or higher neurologic toxicities.



Tecartus has a Boxed Warning in its product label regarding the risks of CRS and neurologic toxicities. A Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) has been approved by the FDA for Tecartus and has been combined with the Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) REMS.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de