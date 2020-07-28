

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors watched progress in U.S. stimulus efforts and awaited clues from a Federal Reserve meeting.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,129 after declining 0.3 percent the previous day.



Housebuilders rallied on the back of reports that U.K. ministers are drawing up plans to extend the Help to Buy property support scheme beyond its December deadline.



Barratt Developments surged 4.8 percent, Berkeley Group Holdings gained 4.3 percent, Persimmon advanced 3 percent and Taylor Wimpey added 2.9 percent.



Education publisher Pearson jumped 5.3 percent after falling sharply in the previous session on downbeat broker notes.



Greencore soared 7 percent after the Irish convenience food group announced the sale of its molasses business.



TalkTalk Telecom Group rose 1.2 percent on a Sky News report that it rejected a takeover bid from major investor Toscafund Asset Management in 2019.



Bakery chain Greggs tumbled 3.6 percent after it swung to a £62m first half loss.



