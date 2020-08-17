

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is on Monday scheduled to release preliminary Q2 figures for gross domestic product, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to plummet 7.6 percent on quarter and 27.2 percent on year after falling 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year in the three months prior. Capex is tipped to sink 4.2 percent on quarter after adding 1.7 percent in Q1.



Japan also will see final June figures for industrial production; the previous reading suggested a drop of 8.9 percent on month and 26.3 percent on year.



New Zealand will see July results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in June, the index score was 54.1.



Singapore will provide July numbers for non-oil exports and trade balance. Exports are tipped to add 0.4 percent on month and 4.3 percent on year after rising 0.5 percent on month and 16.1 percent on year in June - when the trade surplus was SGD4.99 billion.



Thailand will release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 11.4 percent on quarter and 13.3 percent on year. That follows the 2.2 percent quarterly drop and the 1.8 percent yearly fall in the three months prior.



Indonesia will see Q2 figures for current account and July trade data. In the previous three months, the current account deficit was $3.9 million. In June, imports were down 6.36 percent and exports added 2.28 percent for a trade surplus of $1.27 billion.



Finally the markets in South Korea and Indonesia are off on holiday on Monday and will re-open on Tuesday.



