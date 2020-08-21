

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks continue to see modest strength in mid-day trading on Friday, although buying interest has remained relatively subdued. Earlier in the session, the tech-heavy Nasdaq reached another new record intraday high.



Currently, the major averages are all posting slim gains. The Dow is up 59.53 points or 0.2 percent at 27,799.26, the Nasdaq is up 20.71 points or 0.2 percent at 11,285.66 and the S&P 500 is up 2.74 points or 0.1 percent at 3,388.25.



The modest strength on Wall Street comes following the release of a report from IHS Markit showing U.S. business activity expanded at the fastest pace in over a year in the month of August.



The IHS Markit flash composite index of purchasing managers at manufacturers and service providers climbed to an eighteen-month high of 54.7 in August from 50.3 in July.



The increase by the index came as the IHS Markit reading on manufacturing activity reached a nineteen-month high, while the reading on service sector activity indicated growth for the first time since January.



Adding to the positive sentiment, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales in the U.S. continued to soar in the month of July.



NAR said existing home sales skyrocketed by a record 24.7 percent to an annual rate of 5.86 million in July after spiking by 20.2 percent to a revised rate of 4.70 million in June.



Economists had expected existing home sales to jump by 14.0 percent to an annual rate of 5.38 million from the 4.72 million originally reported for the previous month.



'The housing market is well past the recovery phase and is now booming with higher home sales compared to the pre-pandemic days,' said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist.



The Nasdaq is benefiting from a notable advance by shares of Apple (AAPL), with the tech giant jumping by 3.8 percent to a new record intraday high.



Overall buying interest has remained relatively light, however, as traders express some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets.



Sector News



Despite the uptick by the broader markets, oil service stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside on the day, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index plunging by 2.7 percent.



The sell-off by oil service stocks comes amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil, as crude for October delivery is tumbling $1.26 to $41.56 a barrel.



Reflecting weakness throughout the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Oil Index and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index are down by 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



Gold stocks have also come under pressure, giving back ground after ending the previous session sharply higher. After ending Thursday's trading up 1.8 percent, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index is plummeting by 2.6 percent.



A modest decrease by the price of gold is contributing to the pullback by the sector, with gold for December delivery edging down $0.40 to $1,946.10 an ounce.



Most of the other major sectors are showing more modest moves, although some strength has emerged among housing stocks following the upbeat existing home sales data.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index crept up by 0.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have shown a lack of direction on the day and are currently seeing modest strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.1 basis points at 0.633 percent.



