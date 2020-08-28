

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ruling the country for nearly nine years, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Friday announced that he is stepping down due to the recurrence of a health issue.



Abe, who is the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japanese history, revealed his intention to quit a year ahead of completing his fourth term.



'Even though there is one year to go in my tenure and there are challenges to be met, I have decided to stand down as prime minister,' Abe said at a news conference in Tokyo.



Abe made the announcement four days after visiting Keio University Hospital in Tokyo, where he is undergoing treatment for colitis, a non-curable inflammatory bowel disease.



'For almost eight years I controlled my chronic disease, however, this year in June I had a regular check-up and there was a sign of the disease. I made a judgment that I should not continue my job as prime minister. I need to fight the disease and need to be treated,' he told reporters.



He said he did not want his illness to block governance, and apologized to the people for being unable to fulfill his duties during the coronavirus pandemic.



Despite his intention to leave, Abe has indicated that he will remain in office until the ruling Liberal Democratic Party elects his successor, and the parliament approves it.



Abe is currently serving his fourth term as Prime Minister.



At the age of 52, Abe became Japan's youngest post-war Prime Minister, and the first to have been born after World War II.



His first term lasted just one year as he resigned in 2007 citing health reasons. Abe was re-elected in 2012, 2017 and 2019.



Under his leadership, the right-wing LDP secured majority both houses of parliament, the Diet.



His aggressive economic experiment known as 'Abenomics' helped revive the Japanese economy and build up consumer and investor confidence.



