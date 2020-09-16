

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to sink 18.0 percent on year after tumbling 22.3 percent in July. Exports are called lower by an annual 16.1 percent after falling 19.2 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 37.5 billion yen following the 11.6 billion yen surplus a month earlier.



New Zealand will provide Q2 numbers for current account, with forecasts suggesting a surplus of NZD595 million, down from NZ$1.56 billion in the three months prior.



Australia will see August results for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank; in July, the index added 0.1 percent on month.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Wednesday for Malaysia Day and will reopen on Thursday.



