

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Dallas, Texas-based Taysha Gene Therapies is scheduled to make its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'TSHA' on September 24, 2020.



Taysha Gene Therapies is a patient-centric gene therapy company developing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system.



The company has offered to sell 6.58 million shares of common stock in the offering at a price expected to be between $18.00 and $20.00 per share. The underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to 987 thousand additional shares.



Underwriters of the IPO:



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC, Chardan Capital Markets, LLC



Pipeline:



Taysha Gene Therapies has product portfolio of 18 gene therapy product candidates, all of which are in either preclinical or in discovery stage of development for neurodegenerative diseases, neurodevelopmental disorders and genetic epilepsies.



Neurodegenerative diseases



--TSHA-101 is an AAV9-based gene therapy in development for GM2 Gangliosidosis, which has completed preclinical studies. This compound has received Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from FDA.



--TSHA-118, for the treatment of CLN1 disease or infantile Batten disease, has completed preclinical studies. It has received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency, fast track designation and rare pediatric disease designation from FDA.



--TSHA-104, currently in preclinical development for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1, or SURF1, deficiency.



--TSHA-112, for the treatment of adult polyglucosan body disease, or APBD, under discovery stage.



--TSHA-111, for the treatment of Lafora disease, under discovery stage.



--TSHA-113, for the treatment of tauopathies, under discovery stage.



--TSHA-115, for the treatment of glycogen storage diseases, under discovery stage.



Neurodevelopmental disorders



--TSHA-102, under preclinical testing, for the treatment of Rett syndrome.



--TSHA-106, for the treatment of Angelman syndrome, under discovery stage.



--TSHA-114, for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, under discovery stage.



--TSHA-116, for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, under discovery stage.



--TSHA-117, for the treatment of FOXG1 syndrome, under discovery stage.



--TSHA-107, for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder associated with an increased risk of epilepsy, under discovery stage.



--TSHA-108, for the treatment of an inborn error of metabolism associated with intellectual disability, prominent speech and language delay, autistic behaviors and seizures, under discovery stage.



--TSHA-109, for a rare, inherited metabolic disorder, under discovery stage.



Genetic epilepsies



--TSHA-103, currently in preclinical development, for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder.



--TSHA-105, for the treatment of SLC13A5 deficiency, a rare autosomal recessive epileptic encephalopathy, under discovery stage.



--TSHA-110, for the treatment of KCNQ2 Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy, or KCNQ2, under discovery stage.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Initiation of Phase 1/2 clinical trial of TSHA-101 under Clinical Trial Application, or CTA in Canada for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis is expected by the end of 2020.



-- Submission of INDs and initiation of clinical trials for TSHA-101, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 are expected by the end of 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de