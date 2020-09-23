

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading higher.



Rising coronavirus infections in the U.S., Europe other parts of the globe is really worrying investors.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 190.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 10.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 18.25 points.



The U.S. major Indices finished mixed. The Dow ended with a gain of 140.48 points or 0.52 percent at 27,288.18, about 300 points off the session's low. The S&P 500 climbed up 34.51 points or 1.05 percent to 3,315.57, while the Nasdaq surged up 184.84 points or 1.71 percent to 10,963.64.



On the economic front, the Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA's House Price Index for July will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for 0.6 percent, while it was up 0.9 percent in the prior month.



Markit Economics' PMI Composite Flash report for September will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 54.5, compared to 54.7 in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil Inventories were down 4.4 million barrels, while Gasoline Inventories were down 0.4 million barrels.



Two-year Floating Rate Note or FRN auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak at the 20th Anniversary Chicago Payments Symposium at 9.00 am ET.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis at 10.00 am ET.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans to speak in an MNI Market News Q&A entitled 'Outlook for the U.S. Economy' at 11.00 am ET.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly to speak about the labor force implications of Covid-19 at a 'Connecting Communities' webinar held by the Federal Reserve at 3.00 pm ET.



Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren to speak at the Boston Economic Club on the U.S. economy and current conditions, with audience Q&A.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic to speak about the economic challenges and opportunities for rural communities at a Hale County Chamber of Commerce webcast event, with audience Q&A.



Asian stocks closed mixed on Wednesday. Chinese stocks finished slightly higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 5.41 points, or 0.17 percent, to 3,279.71. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.11 percent at 23,742.51. Japanese shares ended little changed with a negative bias. The Nikkei average slid 13.81 points to close at 23,346.49. The broader Topix index ended down 0.13 percent at 1,644.25.



Australian markets rebounded from three-month lows. Investors shrugged off data showing that Australian retail sales fell 4.2 percent in August from the month earlier.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 139.80 points, or 2.42 percent, to 5,923.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 137.80 points, or 2.31 percent, at 6,111.30.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 77.00 points or 1.61 percent. The German DAX is adding 179.59 points or 1.42 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 128.30 points or 2.20 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 27.57 points or 0.26 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.46 percent.



