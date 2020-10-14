

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. has expanded its exclusive Simple Truth Plant Based collection by unveiling more than 50 new plant-based foods at affordable prices. Simple Truth is Kroger's organic brand.



The new products include dairy-free options like cheese shreds and cheese slices, oat milk ice cream, almond milk yogurts, cauliflower dips, Caesar and Ranch salad dressings, ready-to-eat chocolate chip cookies, and ready-to-eat chocolate truffle Brownie Batter.



The company has also launched Simple Truth Emerge Chick'n, a plant-based alternative to fresh chicken patties and grinds.



The new products are available exclusively at Kroger's family of stores.



Kroger launched the Simple Truth Plant Based collection with more than 20 products last September, featuring vegan chocolate chip cookie dough, oat milk, sour cream, deli slices, sausage, and other products.



Since then, the company has expanded the product line by offering vegan- and flexitarian-friendly snacks, spreads, dips, desserts, burger patties and grinds.



According to Kroger, the Simple Truth Plant Based collection will feature more than 75 products by the end of 2020.



The company noted in its 2020 food trends outlook that a growing number of consumers are embracing flexitarian living, prioritizing healthier food choices, and decreasing their intake of meat and dairy products.



'We look forward to continuing to drive the growth of the plant-based category through our Simple Truth brand, which exceeded $2.5 billion in sales last year, and we anticipate increased interest in our plant-based selection in 2021 and beyond,' said Stuart Aitken, Kroger's chief merchant.



The newly launched Emerge Chick'n was created by Kroger in response to increased demand for the Simple Truth Emerge burger patties and grinds introduced by the company earlier this year.



The Simple Truth Emerge Chick'n patties and grinds offer the same taste, texture and sizzle on the grill or in a pan as chicken, and are free of GMOs, dairy, and soy, according to Kroger.



In January this year, Kroger had launched new private label plant-based fresh meat under the Simple Truth Emerge brand, as part of the grocery chain's efforts to capitalize on the rising popularity for plant-based meat alternatives.



The pea-based meatless burger patties and grinds sold under the Simple Truth Emerge brand are also available exclusively at Kroger stores.



