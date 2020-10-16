

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The initial movement at the U.S. Futures Index suggests that Wall Street might open positive.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading broadly lower.



Investors are looking for the new stimulus bill as well as the economic announcements.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 68.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 8.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 59.50 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Thursday in negative territory. While the Dow plunged by more than 330 points in early trading, the blue-chip index ended the day down just 19.80 points or 0.1 percent to 28,494.20. The Nasdaq fell 54.86 points or 0.5 percent to 11,713.87 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.33 points or 0.2 percent to 3,483.34.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Retail Sales for September will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.7 percent, while it was up 0.6 percent in the prior month.



The Fed Industrial Production Index for September will be issued at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for 0.6 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the prior month. The Commerce Department's Business Inventories for August will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in July.



The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment report for October will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 76.7, slightly down from 80.5 percent in the prior month.



Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 349 and the U.S. Rig Count was 269. The Treasury Statement for September will be scheduled at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $115 billion, while it was a deficit of $200 billion in the prior month.



The Treasury International Capital data, that track the flows of financial instruments into and out of the U.S., for August will be published at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, Net Long-Term Securities Transactions was $10.8 billion.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. Chinese shares rose slightly as investors looked ahead to the release of third-quarter GDP data due next week. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 4.18 points, or 0.13 percent, to 3,336.36, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 228.25 points, or 0.94 percent, to 24,386.79.



Japanese shares retreated on Friday. The Nikkei average dropped 96.60 points, or 0.41 percent, to 23,410.63 while the broader Topix index ended 0.86 percent lower at 1,617.69.



Australian markets fell. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 33.50 points, or 0.54 percent, to 6,176.80, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 29.20 points, or 0.46 percent, at 6,385.



European shares are trading mixed. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 104.24 points or 2.11 percent. The German DAX is adding 125.77 points or 0.99 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 73.66 points or 1.26 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 81.00 points or 0.81 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.14 percent.



