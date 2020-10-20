

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Tuesday release September figures for house prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, prices were up 4.8 percent on year, while the one-year prime rate was 3.85 percent and the five-year prime rate was 4.65 percent.



Taiwan will provide September numbers for export orders, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 9.0 percent on year - slowing from 13.6 percent in August.



Hong Kong will see September results for unemployment; in August, the jobless rate was 6.1 percent.



The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from the bank's monetary policy meeting on October 6. At the meeting, retained its benchmark interest rate at the record low 0.25 percent and also decided to maintain cash rate and the targeted yield on three-year government bonds of 25 basis points.



