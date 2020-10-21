

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Wednesday following the overnight gains on Wall Street and on optimism about progress in U.S. stimulus talks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 70.46 points or 0.30 percent to 23,637.50, after touching a high of 23,702.30 earlier. Japanese stocks lower on Tuesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is down 0.6 percent and Fast Retailing is declining more than 1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major exporters are higher despite a stronger yen. Canon is rising more than 3 percent, Panasonic is higher by more than 2 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is advancing more than 1 percent and Sony is adding 0.4 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are advancing more than 1 percent each. Among automakers, Honda and Toyota are rising almost 2 percent each.



In the tech space, Advantest is lower by more than 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is down 0.5 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Takara Holdings is gaining more than 7 percent, while Japan Steel Works, NSK and IHI Corp. are rising more than 5 percent each.



Conversely, Olympus is losing more than 2 percent and Toho Co. is lower by almost 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 105 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday as investors continued to hope the lawmakers will eventually agree on a stimulus plan sometime soon. Stronger than expected earnings reports from Procter & Gamble and Travelers Companies Inc. contributed as well to the firm trend in the market. Reports that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine could be available for emergency use in December if it gets positive results from the interim trial in November further aided sentiment.



The Dow, which was up more than 300 points at one stage, ended with a gain of 113.37 points or 0.4 percent at 28,308.79, while the Nasdaq climbed 37.61 points or 0.33 percent to close at 11,516.49 and the S&P 500 advanced 16.20 points or 0.47 percent to 3,443.12.



The major European markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday. Germany's DAX shed 0.92 percent and France's CAC 40 ended down 0.27 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.08 percent.



Crude oil futures closed notably higher on Tuesday despite lingering concerns about outlook for energy demand. WTI crude for November expired at $41.46 a barrel, gaining $0.63 or about 1.5 percent in the session.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de