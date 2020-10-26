

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German luxury car maker BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) on Monday entered into a strategic partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) to leverage their own resources, and carry out comprehensive cooperation in branding, marketing, channels, end-to-end operations, services, information technology, etc.



This partnership aims to implement the digitalization strategy into BMW's full business process, and enable dealers to provide an end-to-end and online-to-offline digital experience for customers.



BMW becomes the first automaker to leverage Alibaba Business Operating System (ABOS). This system will help accelerate the digital operations across BMW's business segments, aiming to provide end-to-end customer-centric services throughout the product lifecycle and high-quality growth by expanding, connecting and serving customers in a more efficient way.



According to the MoU, BMW and Alibaba will jointly launch the first online sales and services businesses engaging dealers among premium auto brands, to create a seamless end-to-end online-to-offline digital experience.



In the future, online traffic will be directed to BMW dealers to create more business opportunities for them. In addition, with the assistance of Alibaba's membership system, BMW and MINI will launch brands' membership services and marketing campaigns on Alibaba's various online platforms, to enhance customer loyalty, increase their level of activity, and drive business growth.



With the support of ABOS, BMW and its dealerships will accelerate the digital transformation of dealer network in China, with the aim at providing Chinese customers with more premium, convenient and personalized services and experiences in digitalization.



In the future, customers can purchase BMW and MINI vehicles online, sign up as the brands' community members with one click to obtain exclusive benefits, as well as make online reservation for services including test drive, repair, maintenance, etc. with the support of dealers.



