

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) announced Friday that its blood-thinner Brilinta (ticagrelor) has been approved in the US to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with an acute ischaemic stroke or high-risk transient ischaemic attack or TIA.



The new indication expands use of Brilinta beyond cardiovascular disease to patients with mild-to-moderate stroke.



An ischaemic stroke is caused by a blockage cutting off the blood supply to a region of the brain. A transient ischaemic attack is a temporary blockage of the blood supply to a region of the brain, resulting in symptoms only lasting for a short amount of time.



The US Food and Drug Administration approved the drug based on positive results from the THALES Phase III trial that showed aspirin plus Brilinta 90mg significantly reduced the rate of the composite of stroke and death compared to aspirin alone in patients with acute ischaemic stroke.



The trial demonstrated that Brilinta 90mg used twice daily and taken with daily aspirin for 30 days, reduced the rate of the primary composite endpoint of stroke and death by 17%, compared to aspirin alone in patients. This was a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction. The primary composite endpoint was driven by a reduction in stroke.



The latest FDA decision follows the Priority Review designation granted in July 2020.



The company noted that regulatory submissions to expand the approved indication are also under regulatory review in China and in the EU where the medicine's name is Brilique.



Brilinta is approved in more than 110 countries for the prevention of atherothrombotic events in adult patients with acute coronary syndrome and in more than 70 countries for the secondary prevention of cardiovascular events.



