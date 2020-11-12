

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a weak start and a subsequent rebound into positive territory, the Switzerland stock market faltered and eventually ended on a weak note on Thursday.



However, with select frontline stocks managing to hold gains, the loss was less pronounced than in other major European markets.



Worries about growth amid continued surge in coronavirus cases rendered the mood weak.



The benchmark SMI, which rallied to 10,561.35 from an early low of 10,459.31, ended the day with a loss of 36.07 points or 0.34% at 10,496.20.



The SMI ended with a strong gain of 171.58 points or 1.66% at 10,532.27 on Wednesday. Before that, after seven successive days of gains, the market had suffered a loss on Tuesday.



Alcon ended more than 4% down and Richemont shed about 3.4%. Swiss Re declined 2%, while UBS Group, LafargeHolcim, Swatch Group, Credit Suisse and ABB lost 0.8 to 1.5%.



Lonza Group moved up more than 2% and Geberit gained about 1.35%. Zurich Insurance Group ended 0.75% up, while Roche Holding and SGS posted modest gains.



Among the Mid Price components, Temeons Group, Flughafen Zurich, Logitech, Julius Baer, Sonova and Clariant ended lower by 1.7 to 2%.



AMS, Straumann Holding, PSP Swiss Property and Adecco also closed weak.



On the other hand, Dufry climbed 2.7% and SIG Combibloc advaced 2%, while Helvetia, Kuehne & Nagel and Barry Callebaut added 1 to 1.4%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

