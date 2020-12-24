

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) said that phase 1 clinical data from the first cohort of 40 participants for its COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate, INO-4800, showed that INO-4800 was immunogenic in all vaccinated subjects, effectively generating an immune response of humoral, including neutralizing antibodies, and/or cellular responses.



In addition, the data found INO-4800 to have a favorable safety and tolerability profile with no serious adverse events reported.



In Thursday regular trading, INO was trading at $10.39 up $0.32 or 3.16 percent.



According to the company, INO-4800 is stable at room temperature for more than a year, at 37 degree Celsius for more than a month. It has a five-year projected shelf life at normal refrigeration temperature and does not need to be frozen during transport or storage.



INOVIO is currently conducting the Phase 2 segment of its planned Phase 2/3 clinical trial for INO-4800, called INNOVATE. INNOVATE is a randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled safety and efficacy trial of INO-4800 to be conducted in adults in the U.S.



The U.S. Department of Defense has agreed to provide funding for both the Phase 2 and Phase 3 segments of the INNOVATE clinical trial, in addition to the $71 million of funding previously announced in June 2020 for the large-scale manufacture of the company's proprietary smart device CELLECTRA 3PSP and the procurement of CELLECTRA 2000 devices.



INOVIO also recently announced the first dosing of its first subject in its Phase 2 clinical trial for INO-4800 in China, in collaboration with Advaccine.



The company is currently in Phase 1/2a trials for INO-4800 in South Korea in partnership with The International Vaccine Institute and the Korea National Institute for Health.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de