

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon will pay over $61.7 million to Flex drivers to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that the online retail giant stole tips that its customers gave to the drivers.



FTC claims that Amazon failed to pay Flex drivers the full amount of tips they received from customers over a two and a half year period. The FTC's complaint alleges that the company stopped its behavior only after becoming aware of the FTC's investigation in 2019.



Amazon Flex is a program in which drivers, classified by Amazon as independent contractors, can agree to make deliveries using their personal vehicles. Flex drivers deliver goods and groceries ordered through the Prime Now and AmazonFresh programs, which allow customers to give the drivers a tip.



'Rather than passing along 100 percent of customers' tips to drivers, as it had promised to do, Amazon used the money itself,' said Daniel Kaufman, Acting Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection. 'Our action today returns to drivers the tens of millions of dollars in tips that Amazon misappropriated, and requires Amazon to get drivers' permission before changing its treatment of tips in the future.'



According to the FTC's complaint, Amazon Logistics, the company regularly advertised that drivers participating in the Flex program would be paid $18-25 per hour for their work making deliveries to customers. The ads also prominently featured statements such as: 'You will receive 100% of the tips you earn while delivering with Amazon Flex.'



