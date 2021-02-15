

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks ended higher on Monday on rising optimism about rapid economic recovery amid expectations of additional stimulus packages and on hopes of faster rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the world.



Some encouraging news on the corporate front also lifted sentiment and prompted investors to pick up stocks.



According to reports, more than 15 million people in the U.K. habve been administered Covid-19 vaccine.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.32%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended stronger by 2.52%, France's CAC 40 moved up 1.45% and Germany's DAX gained 0.42%, while Switzerland's SMI advanced 0.56%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended with sharp to moderate gains.



Energy stocks were in demand as oil pries surged higher amid an escalation in tensions in the Middle East. Shares from banking and technology sectors too ended mostly higher.



In the UK market, Whitbread rallied more than 7%. IAG, BPC, Compass Group, Royal Dutch Shell, Barclays Group, Associated British Foods, Lloyds Banking Group, BHP, JD Sports Fashion and Glencore gained 5 to 7%.



Natwest Group, Anglo American, IHG, M&G, Land Securities, Legal & General, Taylor Wimpey and BT Group also rose sharply.



Rolls-Royce Holdings gained about 3.5%. The aerospace company announced the appointment of Panos Kakoullis as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, succeeding Stephen Daintith who is leaving the company as announced last year.



Vodafone Group shares gained 1.25% after the company announced that its tower company Vantage Towers' portfolio increased to around 82,000 macro sites and to a presence in 10 European markets following recent addition of 50 percent stake in U.K. tower company Cornerstone.



On the other hand, Just Eat Takeaway and AstraZeneca lost 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively.



In France, Vivendi soared 20% after announcing plans to list Universal Magic on the stock market. The company also said it would distribute 60% of the capital to shareholders. Bollore SA, which holds a stake in Vivendi surged nearly 15%.



Societe Generale gained more than 6%, while ArcelorMittal, Total, Accor, Technip, Kering, Danone, BNP Paribas, Bouygues, Sodexo, Credit Agricole and Carrefour gained 2 to 5%.



In the German market, Thyssenkrupp, Lufthansa, Deutsche Bank, MTU Aero Engines, Adidas, Allianz, Bayer and HeidelbergCement ended sharply higher, while Siemens, Beiersdorf and Deutsche Post closed notably higher.



In economic news, data from Eurostat showed Eurozone industrial production declined for the first time in three months in December, falling 1.6% month-on-month, reversing November's 2.6% increase. Economists had forecast a 1% drop for December.



The decline was driven by a 3.1% decrease in capital goods output and 0.6% fall in non-durable consumer goods production. Meanwhile, intermediate goods output gained 1% and energy output advanced 1.4%. Durable consumer goods production moved up 0.8%.



On a yearly basis, industrial production dropped at a faster pace of 0.8% after easing 0.6% in the previous month. Output was forecast to fall 0.3%.



In 2020, industrial production decreased 8.7% from the previous year.



