

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has sent requests to four e-cigarette companies asking for information about their social media marketing practices.



On March 17, FDA issued letters to four companies requesting information about their use of social media marketing and influencer marketing related to their electronic nicotine delivery system brands: Aspire, Joyetech, Vaporesso, and Voopoo.



'E-cigarettes should never be marketed to, sold to or used by kids, and it's critical that we continue to take aggressive steps to address the youth use of these products. This includes taking a hard look at the social media marketing practices of some popular e-cigarette companies,' said Mitch Zeller, J.D., director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products.



FDA says the four companies all have large followings on social media, and they don't use age restriction tools on those platforms.



The companies have 60 days to respond to the agency.



According to FDA, several e-cigarette companies are marketing through brand ambassadors and 'influencers', or people with large social media followings, to promote products.



