

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK) said that it has decided to increase its share capital through a partial utilization of its authorized capital under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights to 1.13 billion euros from 1.08 billion euros.



The 53 million new no-par value ordinary registered shares were placed with institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process carrying dividend rights as from October 1, 2020.



The shares were placed at a placement price of 44.10 euros per share resulting in gross proceeds of 2.34 billion euros before deduction of commissions and expenses.



About 16.2% of the offer size was allocated to Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). Siemens Finance B.V. has provided Siemens Healthineers with a bridge facility to finance the purchase price for the planned acquisition of Varian Medical Systems Inc. that was announced on August 2, 2020.



The company noted that it will use the net proceeds from the capital increase to replace a portion of the amount remaining available under such bridge facility which has been partly replaced by the first capital increase in September 2020 and most recently by way of USD term loan facilities with different tenors.



Admission of the new shares for trading in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to take place without a prospectus on March 26, 2021.



Trading is expected to commence on March 30, 2021. It is intended to include the new shares in the existing listing of the company's shares. The delivery of the new shares is scheduled for March 31, 2021.



In August 2020, Siemens Healthineers had agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) for $177.50 per share in cash, valuing the company at $16.4 billion.



