

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) today announced that primary endpoint was met in the phase II/III Relativity-047 study, a trial evaluating a fixed dose combination of company's anti-LAG-3 antibody Relatlimab and Opdivo (nivolumab) versus Opdivo alone in patients with previously untreated metastatic or unresectable melanoma.



The fixed-dose combination was well-tolerated and there were no new safety signals reported in either the relatlimab and Opdivo combination arm or the Opdivo arm.



The company said it will present the results at an upcoming meeting and discuss these results with regulatory authorities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

