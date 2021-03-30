

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) said that the European Commission has approved Evrysdi or risdiplam for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy in patients 2 months and older.



Evrysdi will be for spinal muscular atrophy Type 1, Type 2 or Type 3 patients with one to four SMN2 copies. The EC approval is based on two studies; 1) the efficacy results from the FIREFISH study in infants aged 2 to 7 months with symptomatic Type 1 SMA, and 2) the SUNFISH study in children and young adults with Type 2 or 3 spinal muscular atrophy.



Evrysdi is based on PTC science and is commercialized in the United States by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Roche leads the clinical development of Evrysdi as part of a collaboration with the SMA Foundation and PTC Therapeutics.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PTC THERAPEUTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de