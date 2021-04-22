

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French mass media conglomerate Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) Thursday said its revenues for the first quarter increased about 1 percent to 3.90 billion euros from 3.87 billion euros last year.



Revenues grew 5.2 percent at constant currency rates, and the growth was 5.0 percent at constant currency and perimeter.



Universal Music Group or UMG revenue climbed 2.2 percent to 1.81 billion euros from last year's 1.77 billion euros. Canal+ Group revenues slipped 1.1 percent to 1.36 billion euros from 1.37 billion euros.



Havas Group's first quarter revenues were 478 million euros, down 5.7%. Editis revenues for the quarter surged 40% to 163 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

