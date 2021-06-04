

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American cybersecurity startup SentinelOne has filed for an initial public offering.



The Mountain View, California-based company, which was founded in 2013, is reportedly looking to raise up to $100 million in its IPO.



Previously, the company had raised a total of $696.5 million through eight rounds of funding. This includes the $276 million raise in a funding round last November led by Tiger Global.



In an S-1 filing, the security company revealed that for the three months ending April 30, its revenues increased by 108% year-on-year to $37.4 million and its customer base grew to 4,700, up from 2,700 a year prior. SentinelOne's net losses more than doubled from $26.6 million in 2020 to $62.6 million.



The company was founded by Tomer Weingarten and Almog Cohen. Weingarten acts as the company's CEO. Nicholas Warner is the company's COO.



The company intends to list its Class A common stock using the ticker symbol 'S' on the New York Stock Exchange. The price range and number of common shares to be put up for the IPO are yet to be determined.



Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Securities, Barclays and Wells Fargo Securities will be the lead underwriters.



