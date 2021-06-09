

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) PREVNAR 20 or Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae or pneumococcus serotypes in the vaccine in adults ages 18 years and older.



It is the first approval of a conjugate vaccine that helps protect against 20 serotypes responsible for the majority of invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia, including seven responsible for 40% of pneumococcal disease cases and deaths in the U.S.



PREVNAR 20 includes capsular polysaccharide conjugates for the 13 serotypes already included in Prevnar 13. The vaccine also contains capsular polysaccharide conjugates for seven additional serotypes.



It is expected that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet in October to discuss and update recommendations on the safe and appropriate use of pneumococcal vaccines in adults.



