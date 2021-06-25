

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said Thursday that its Actemra or tocilizumab has received an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized adults and pediatric patients (2 years of age and older) who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO.



The authorization is based on results from four randomized, controlled studies that evaluated Actemra for the treatment of COVID-19 in more than 5,500 hospitalized patients. The results of these studies suggested that Actemra may improve outcomes in patients receiving corticosteroids and requiring supplemental oxygen or breathing support.



Actemra is not authorized for use in outpatients with COVID-19.



